OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting a single new case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday.

A full local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due this afternoon. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided by Public Health Ontario because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily reports at different times of the day; however, in the past few days, the discrepancies have been minor.

This is the first time since Sept. 1, 2020 that a single digit daily case count has been reported in Ottawa. The last time Ottawa saw just one new case was Aug. 4.

The province also reported zero new cases in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit and the Hastings Prince Edward Public Health region on Wednesday. One new case was reported in the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health region and the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit. The Renfrew County and District Health Unit saw three new cases.

Across the province, public health officials reported 411 newly confirmed cases and 33 new deaths, but the Ministry of Health noted that 11 of those deaths happened in April and May. There are 932 more cases in Ontario that are considered resolved.

The province says 30,456 tests were processed across Ontario in the last 24 hours.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of June 7:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 599,570

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 70,208

Total doses received in Ottawa: 604,790

As of Monday, 68 per cent Ottawa residents 18 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

*Total doses received does not include AstraZeneca doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce will provide an update on local testing figures this afternoon.

Public Health Ontario says 30,456 COVID-19 tests were completed across the province on Tuesday.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Zero new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Zero new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: One new case

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: One new case

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Three new cases

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): Due after 11 a.m.

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.