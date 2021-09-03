Advertisement
Public Health Ontario reports 49 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa
OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting an increase in COVID-19 cases in Ottawa, as officials log more 800 new cases provincewide for the second straight day.
There are 807 new cases of novel coronavirus across the province on Friday, including 49 in Ottawa. It comes a day after a three-month-high 865 cases were reported on Thursday.
The 49 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa follows 39 new cases on Thursday and 20 on Wednesday.
Ottawa Public Health will provide a full snapshot on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa around 12:30 p.m.
COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA
The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 1,236 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Sept. 1
There were 2,560 lab tests performed in Ottawa on Wednesday.
The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 24 hours.
CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION
Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Six new cases
Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Six new cases
Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Four new cases
Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Two new cases
Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases