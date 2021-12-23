Public Health Ontario is reporting 486 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, the same day Ontario logged more than 5,700 daily cases for the first time.

In Ottawa, the 486 cases follows 387 cases on Wednesday.

The rise in cases comes as Ottawa's COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports the testing capacity is "under strain." Walk-in testing has been paused at Ottawa's clinics to keep testing capacity available for essential workers.

Across Ontario, there are 5,790 new cases of COVID-19, the highest number of new cases in a single day. There are 1,527 cases in Toronto, 491 in Peel Region and 470 in York Region.

Ottawa Public Health will release the full snapshot on COVID-19 in Ottawa at 12 p.m.

VACCINATED VS. UNVACCINATED CASE NUMBERS

Of the 5,790 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario on Thursday, 1,193 cases involve unvaccinated individuals and 205 cases are in individuals with an unknown vaccination status.

New cases among unvaccinated residents: 1,193 (34.86 per 100,000)

New cases among partially vaccinated residents: 205 (35.52 per 100,000)

New cases among fully vaccinated residents: 4,392 (38.79 per 100,000)

Number of unvaccinated/partially individuals in Ontario hospitals: 304

Number of fully vaccinated individuals in Ontario hospitals: 136

Number of unvaccinated/partially vaccinated people in Ontario ICUs: 137

Number of fully vaccinated people in Ontario ICUs: 32

(n.b. The rate per 100,000 population is used to compare the total populations of unvaccinated individuals, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated individuals against each other, as their respective populations are different. There are more fully vaccinated people in Ontario than there are unvaccinated people in Ontario, so a calculation dividing new cases by the respective populations and then multiplying that figure by 100,000 is used as a comparative measure. Rates per 100,000 are published daily by the Ontario government.)

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 3,678 swabs were processed at assessment centres on Tuesday and labs performed 5,468 tests.

The average turnaround from the time a swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 29 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION