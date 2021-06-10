OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 25 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, the 13th straight day with double-digit case numbers.

Across Ontario, there are 590 new cases of COVID-19.

The 25 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa follows Ottawa Public Health reporting 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, but 21 cases were removed from the Ottawa total after further analysis discovered the cases involved residents who didn’t live in Ottawa.

Ottawa and all of Ontario move into Step 1 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan at 12:01 a.m. Friday, allowing social gatherings of up to 10 people outdoors and restaurant patios to reopen.

Ottawa Public Health will release a full snapshot on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa at approximately 12 p.m.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 728 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on June 8.

There were 3,260 lab tests performed in Ottawa on Tuesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 19 hours.