OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 101 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, the first time Ottawa has seen a triple-digit increase in COVID-19 cases in more than a week.

Across Ontario, there are 1,273 new cases of COVID-19. Health officials say there are 269 cases in Toronto, 268 in Peel Region and 72 in Durham region.

The 101 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa follows 45 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and 63 new cases on Wednesday. The last time Ottawa saw a triple-digit COVID-19 case number was May 19, when 107 cases were reported.

Ottawa Public Health will provide a full snapshot on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa at approximately 12 p.m.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 870 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on May 26.

A total of 4,003 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Wednesday.

The average turnaround from the time swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 19 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION