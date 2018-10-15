

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ottawa Public Health is hosting marijuana information sessions for parents ahead of pot legalization.

The agency says the legalization of marijuana on October 17 may lead to questions from your teen about cannabis, the new legislation and how to talk to your child.

The sessions will include information about cannabis, tips on discussing drug use and mental health with your teen and a list of resources.

The first session is Monday evening at College catholique Franco-Ouest on Seyton Drive from 7 p.m. to 9 .m. The session will be in French.

An English session is planned for Thursday night at St. Paul Catholic High School on Draper Avenue.

Public Health has scheduled information sessions in both English and French over the next few weeks.