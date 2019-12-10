As of Tuesday, December 10, Ontario's public elementary teachers will ramp up their work-to-rule campaign as talks continue with the Ford government. That means no new field trips, memos or letters from schools or school boards across the province. The union says this next step is needed to increase pressure on the government because of the slow pace of negotiations.

While the public elementary teachers work-to-rule, the union representing Ontario public high school teachers is planning their second one-day strike on Wednesday in nine school boards across the province. It will be exactly one week after last week's one-day strike across the province that shuttered every public high school and some elementary schools. Education Minister Stephen Lecce has called on the Ontario Secondary Schools Teachers' Federation to enter third-party mediation in a bid to reach an agreement.

On Monday, the province's Financial Accountability Officer said if the province were to follow through on its original plan to increase the average high school class size to 28 students from the current 22, it would save $900 million a year.



