

Josh Pringle, CTVNewsOttawa.ca, Staff





OTTAWA - Public elementary and secondary school teachers start work-to-rule campaigns tiday to back demands for a new contract.

Both the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario and the Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation insist the job action will target ministry and school board administrative tasks, and not impact students.

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board says all classroom activities, extracurricular programs and extended day programs will continue as scheduled.

This morning, members of the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario will meet outside the school entrance and enter the building together 15 minutes before the start of the instructional day.

Ottawa’s public high school teachers plan to hold information pickets outside of schools and other areas with “large parking lots” later this week. OSSTF District 25 President Nancy Akehurst tells CTV News teachers will hold information pickets in Ottawa on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, December 2 and December 3.

The information pickets will distribute pamphlets before school, after school or at lunch hour.

In a message to parents, the OCDSB says “students, parents and employees have the right to cross a picket line without harassment or intimidation.” Delays are possible at school sites and administrative buildings.

The OSSTF says job action by members will include NOT participating in EQAO preparation or testing, participating in School Board Professional Activities that are based on Ministry of Education or School Board initiatives and participating in unpaid staff meetings outside the regular school day.

The ETFO says its members will not participate in any school board of Ministry of Education professional learning offered outside of the instructional day, not participate in activities related to the Fundamentals of Math Strategy or participate in any EQAO-related activities. Staff will also not attend staff, division or grade team meetings.

The Canadian Press reports OSSTF has talks scheduled with the province on Wednesday and Thursday.