Public access defibrillator save two men's lives this week in Ottawa

Ottawa paramedics are crediting the quick actions of bystanders, Ottawa police officers and airport staff and a public access defibrillator to revive an elderly man in cardiac arrest at the Ottawa International Airport.

It is the second time this week bystanders used a public access defibrillator to revive a patient in cardiac arrest in a public building in Ottawa.

Paramedics say a man in his 70s went into cardiac arrest at the airport just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers, bystanders and airport staff used a defibrillator to revive the victim.

"The patient was conscious when we arrested but required further treatments by paramedics en route to hospital," paramedics said, adding he is in critical condition in hospital.

On Saturday, a man in his 60s went into cardiac arrest at an Ottawa arena.

Paramedics say a bystander used a public access defibrillator to revive the patient.