OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say a 59-year-old personal support worker at the Montfort Hospital is facing sexual assault charges.

In a release, police say the alleged incidents took place between December 2016 and January 2017 and between November 2019 and January 2020 and involved adult women who were patients at the time.

Police charged Ronald Dupuis with two counts of sexual assault on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Montfort Hospital says it is actively working with police on the investigation.

"We take this situation very seriously. The person under investigation is suspended and does not have access to the hospital," the statement said. "Please note that services are being maintained in all areas of the hospital."

The hospital also says that any patients or family members with concerns can contact patient@montfort.on.ca for more information.

"We want to reassure the community of our commitment to providing exceptional services in a safe environment in all areas of the hospital," the Montfort Hospital said.

Ottawa police say they are concerned there may be additional victims linked to this investigation and they are asking anyone with information to contact the sexual assault and child abuse unit at 613-236-1222, extension 5944 or by email at SACA@ottawapolice.ca.