PSAC workers hit the picket lines and a new wellness and social club planned for Ottawa: Top five stories this week

More than 150,000 federal workers hit the picket lines, a new wellness and social club is planned for Ottawa's west end and the 'Bear Patrol' keeps an eye on a bear in Bells Corners.

The largest public service strike in Canadian history began this week, with 155,000 Treasury Board and Canadian Revenue Agency workers walking off the job to back demands for a new contract.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada launched the strike on Wednesday morning, after failing to reach a deal with the federal government by a Tuesday night deadline.

As thousands of public service workers set up pickets at 250 locations in Ottawa and across Canada, several government services were disrupted including passports and Employment Insurance applications.

On Saturday, PSAC national president Chris Aylward criticized the slow pace of contract talks, and called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to personally get involved in the negotiations.

"Well, let me tell you, on Thursday night, we gave the employer a comprehensive package that we thought might get us to a deal. That was Thursday night. Yesterday morning. The employer told us that we would receive a response on one of those issues," Aylward said outside a downtown Ottawa hospital.

"I stand here today, and I tell you, that we still not have heard back yet from Treasury Board on a package that we give them Thursday night, and this is Saturday afternoon. This screams of the incompetence of Mona Fortier as the president of Treasury Board and her team."

A person dressed as an emoji joins a PSAC picket line in Ottawa, Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Canada's largest federal public-service union says that some 155,000 workers are on strike across the country after talks with the government failed to produce an agreement before a Tuesday night deadline. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

The heat and hot water in the living quarters and office buildings at Garrison Petawawa was temporarily shut down this week due to the strike by public service workers.

On Thursday, CTV News Ottawa reported approximately 700 military members living on the base in Petawawa were without heat or hot water after some federal workers were deemed non-essential during the Public Service Alliance of Canada strike and the central heating plant on the base was shut down.

CTV News learned on Friday that the extent of the impact was more widespread, with offices on the base also without heat.

"It was freezing," said Capt. Glenn Mowat, who works at CFB Petawawa's Transition Centre, which helps armed forces' members' transition out of the military to civilian life.

"It's not just the living quarters, it's the offices too," Mowat told CTV News. "All the heat is centrally located and run."

Late Friday evening, officials with Garrison Petawawa told CTV News Ottawa that public service workers at the central heating plant on the base have now been deemed essential, and the plant will soon be back in operation.

"I just don't know when the plant will be operational, Garrison is currently working on that," an official said in a statement.

PSAC Local 629 President Randy Phinney hoped the irony of the situation - the fact that armed forces members are working from home due to the fact PSAC members are striking partially for remote work language - will present itself at the bargaining table.

"Hopefully (Treasury Board President) Mona Fortier will realize that with these people working remote because of this situation, it will actually prove that this type of service can work," Phinney said.

Fortier says she is aware of the soldiers' situation in Petawawa.

"I'm very concerned by the services being disrupted. I know that essential services are continuing but there are others that are making it so it is not business as usual."

Members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada picket outside Garrison Petawawa in Petawawa, Ont. (Dylan Dyson/CTV News Ottawa)

A fitness and lifestyle company is planning to open a massive new facility in the old Canadian Tire store at Carling and Clyde avenues.

Altea Active is planning to open a 129,000-square-foot "wellness and social club" that will include nine fitness studios, a 25-metre pool, pickleball courts, a women's-only gym, and even a meditation lounge with its own Himalayan salt wall.

“We are thrilled to be bringing Altea Active to the Ottawa community,” said Michael Nolan, the company's co-founder and COO, said in a news release.

“Much more than a gym, our club is a social wellness experience that offers premium studio fitness programs, equipment, and services to like-minded, wellness-conscious people sharing the same journey."

Altea Active Ottawa will offer "boutique studio fitness, state-of-the-art strength and cardio, personal and small-group training, and luxury hospitality," the company's news release said.

The club will offer more than 200 classes per week across nine studio spaces, including hot yoga, pilates, a theatre-style cycle studio, boxing, and an antigravity fitness studio.

Altea Active is planning a 129,000-square-foot 'wellness and social club' in the former Canadian Tire at Carling and Clyde avenues. (Rendering: Altea Active)

A former massage therapist at a popular Chelsea, Que. spa has been charged with sexually assaulting a client.

Marlon Francisco Cordoba Equis, 45, was a massage therapist and subcontractor at Nordik Spa-Nature for more than three years.

"The assault occurred in December 2022 in the context of his work," MRC des Collines police said in a news release.

The spa terminated Cordoba Equis as soon as the complaint was filed, general manager Isabelle Mathieu said.

Cordoba Equis worked at the spa from June 2019 to December 2022. Mathieu said he was an occasional worker and would perform massages two or three days a month.

Police are asking anyone who believes they may have been a victim to contact Det. Sgt. Melanie Tremblay at 819-459-2422 ext. 3244.

Nordik Spa-Nature in Chelsea, Que. Courtesy: Nordik / Photolux

The Bear Patrol is on alert in Ottawa's west end for a nuisance bear.

A bear was first spotted in the Bells Corners neighbourhood on Wednesday, and it returned on Friday.

Bylaw Services says staff are working with partners to humanely live trap the bear.

"The bear continues to visit backyards in the area of the NCC Trail #27 near Bell High School," Bylaw services said.

Officials say while the bear is not showing signs of aggression, it is looking for food and "wild animals are unpredictable."

"Do NOT approach and consider removing food sources from your backyard."

Ottawa Bylaw Services says a bear continues to visit backyards near Bell High School in Bells Corners. (Ottawa Bylaw Services/Twitter)