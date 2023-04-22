PSAC workers hit the picket lines and a new wellness and social club planned for Ottawa: Top five stories this week
More than 150,000 federal workers hit the picket lines, a new wellness and social club is planned for Ottawa's west end and the 'Bear Patrol' keeps an eye on a bear in Bells Corners.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week.
PSAC president lashes out at Treasury Board, calls on PM to move negotiations along to end strike
The largest public service strike in Canadian history began this week, with 155,000 Treasury Board and Canadian Revenue Agency workers walking off the job to back demands for a new contract.
The Public Service Alliance of Canada launched the strike on Wednesday morning, after failing to reach a deal with the federal government by a Tuesday night deadline.
As thousands of public service workers set up pickets at 250 locations in Ottawa and across Canada, several government services were disrupted including passports and Employment Insurance applications.
On Saturday, PSAC national president Chris Aylward criticized the slow pace of contract talks, and called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to personally get involved in the negotiations.
"Well, let me tell you, on Thursday night, we gave the employer a comprehensive package that we thought might get us to a deal. That was Thursday night. Yesterday morning. The employer told us that we would receive a response on one of those issues," Aylward said outside a downtown Ottawa hospital.
"I stand here today, and I tell you, that we still not have heard back yet from Treasury Board on a package that we give them Thursday night, and this is Saturday afternoon. This screams of the incompetence of Mona Fortier as the president of Treasury Board and her team."
A person dressed as an emoji joins a PSAC picket line in Ottawa, Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Canada's largest federal public-service union says that some 155,000 workers are on strike across the country after talks with the government failed to produce an agreement before a Tuesday night deadline. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Heat to be restored at Garrison Petawawa during PSAC strike
The heat and hot water in the living quarters and office buildings at Garrison Petawawa was temporarily shut down this week due to the strike by public service workers.
On Thursday, CTV News Ottawa reported approximately 700 military members living on the base in Petawawa were without heat or hot water after some federal workers were deemed non-essential during the Public Service Alliance of Canada strike and the central heating plant on the base was shut down.
CTV News learned on Friday that the extent of the impact was more widespread, with offices on the base also without heat.
"It was freezing," said Capt. Glenn Mowat, who works at CFB Petawawa's Transition Centre, which helps armed forces' members' transition out of the military to civilian life.
"It's not just the living quarters, it's the offices too," Mowat told CTV News. "All the heat is centrally located and run."
Late Friday evening, officials with Garrison Petawawa told CTV News Ottawa that public service workers at the central heating plant on the base have now been deemed essential, and the plant will soon be back in operation.
"I just don't know when the plant will be operational, Garrison is currently working on that," an official said in a statement.
PSAC Local 629 President Randy Phinney hoped the irony of the situation - the fact that armed forces members are working from home due to the fact PSAC members are striking partially for remote work language - will present itself at the bargaining table.
"Hopefully (Treasury Board President) Mona Fortier will realize that with these people working remote because of this situation, it will actually prove that this type of service can work," Phinney said.
Fortier says she is aware of the soldiers' situation in Petawawa.
"I'm very concerned by the services being disrupted. I know that essential services are continuing but there are others that are making it so it is not business as usual."
Members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada picket outside Garrison Petawawa in Petawawa, Ont. (Dylan Dyson/CTV News Ottawa)
Massive 'wellness and social club' planned for former Ottawa Canadian Tire store
A fitness and lifestyle company is planning to open a massive new facility in the old Canadian Tire store at Carling and Clyde avenues.
Altea Active is planning to open a 129,000-square-foot "wellness and social club" that will include nine fitness studios, a 25-metre pool, pickleball courts, a women's-only gym, and even a meditation lounge with its own Himalayan salt wall.
“We are thrilled to be bringing Altea Active to the Ottawa community,” said Michael Nolan, the company's co-founder and COO, said in a news release.
“Much more than a gym, our club is a social wellness experience that offers premium studio fitness programs, equipment, and services to like-minded, wellness-conscious people sharing the same journey."
Altea Active Ottawa will offer "boutique studio fitness, state-of-the-art strength and cardio, personal and small-group training, and luxury hospitality," the company's news release said.
The club will offer more than 200 classes per week across nine studio spaces, including hot yoga, pilates, a theatre-style cycle studio, boxing, and an antigravity fitness studio.
Altea Active is planning a 129,000-square-foot 'wellness and social club' in the former Canadian Tire at Carling and Clyde avenues. (Rendering: Altea Active)
Massage therapist charged with sexual assault at Nordik Spa in Chelsea, Que.
A former massage therapist at a popular Chelsea, Que. spa has been charged with sexually assaulting a client.
Marlon Francisco Cordoba Equis, 45, was a massage therapist and subcontractor at Nordik Spa-Nature for more than three years.
"The assault occurred in December 2022 in the context of his work," MRC des Collines police said in a news release.
The spa terminated Cordoba Equis as soon as the complaint was filed, general manager Isabelle Mathieu said.
Cordoba Equis worked at the spa from June 2019 to December 2022. Mathieu said he was an occasional worker and would perform massages two or three days a month.
Police are asking anyone who believes they may have been a victim to contact Det. Sgt. Melanie Tremblay at 819-459-2422 ext. 3244.
Nordik Spa-Nature in Chelsea, Que. Courtesy: Nordik / Photolux
City working to trap a bear spotted in Ottawa's west end
The Bear Patrol is on alert in Ottawa's west end for a nuisance bear.
A bear was first spotted in the Bells Corners neighbourhood on Wednesday, and it returned on Friday.
Bylaw Services says staff are working with partners to humanely live trap the bear.
"The bear continues to visit backyards in the area of the NCC Trail #27 near Bell High School," Bylaw services said.
Officials say while the bear is not showing signs of aggression, it is looking for food and "wild animals are unpredictable."
"Do NOT approach and consider removing food sources from your backyard."
Ottawa Bylaw Services says a bear continues to visit backyards near Bell High School in Bells Corners. (Ottawa Bylaw Services/Twitter)
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PSAC president lashes out at Treasury Board, calls on PM to move negotiations along to end strike
The national president of the Public Service Alliance of Canada says there is still no deal between the union representing 155,000 striking public servants and the federal government and he wants the prime minister to get involved.
'Hugely important': Former defence ministers and spy chief urge government to prioritize defence
More than 60 former military, security and political officials are renewing calls for the federal government to increase its defence spending, amid reports the prime minister privately told NATO allies Canada will never meet its spending commitment of two per cent of GDP on defence.
Bank of Canada interest rate pause could force landlords to sell properties: experts
The Bank of Canada’s decision to hold interest rates steady on Wednesday could put financial pressure on landlords and leave renters vulnerable, experts say.
2 dead, 12 injured in Madrid restaurant fire
Two people died and 12 others were injured in a fire at a restaurant in the Spanish capital Madrid, emergency services said on Saturday.
She signed up to live on a cruise ship for 3 years. Here's why
Life at Sea Cruises is selling places on board the MV Gemini, which sets sail from Istanbul on Nov. 1 on an epic global journey that will take in most of the planet's prime cruising destinations.
N.S. man’s incredible weight loss journey gets support from Arnold Schwarzenegger
A Nova Scotia man’s weight loss journey has attracted the attention of Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Toronto Pearson's most recent gold heist, wasn't its first. Here's what happened then
The multi-million-dollar heist that happened at Toronto Pearson International Airport this week is not the first of its kind to take place on their grounds.
After Russia accidentally dropped bomb on its own city, some residents return home
Seventeen apartment buildings were evacuated Saturday in a Russian city near the Ukrainian border after an explosive device was found at the site where a bomb accidentally dropped by a Russian warplane caused a powerful blast this week, authorities said.
'A dopamine slot machine': Study explores how TikTok can impact mental health
New research from the University of Minnesota explores how TikTok's algorithm can have both positive and negative impacts on users' mental health.
Atlantic
-
One of the last of his generation, Second World War vet in New Brunswick dies
Angus Hamilton, who served as a radar technician in Southeast Asia during the Second World War and returned home to a successful career in the civil service and academia, has died in Fredericton at the age of 100.
-
Union disputes N.S. government over fate of workers at hotel turned provincial shelter
Nova Scotia's government says a Dartmouth hotel it has leased as a homeless shelter will also house people who are discharged from hospitals but still require a bed and care.
-
Politicians point fingers over who should cover $2.4M CBRM budget shortfall
Politicians at the local and provincial levels are can’t seem to agree on who should cover a $2.4 million shortfall in the CBRM.
Toronto
-
Toronto Pearson's most recent gold heist, wasn't its first. Here's what happened then
The multi-million-dollar heist that happened at Toronto Pearson International Airport this week is not the first of its kind to take place on their grounds.
-
Ontario unveils new 'urban' provincial park near Toronto
The Ontario government says it is pushing forward with plans to create Ontario's first urban provincial park.
-
Alleged drunk driver struck, killed Toronto woman stopped at red light
New information has been released about a suspected impaired driving collision in Toronto that killed a 64-year-old woman earlier this week.
Montreal
-
Small plane crashes into 2 homes south of Montreal; 2 men in critical condition
Quebec provincial police say two men are in critical condition after their small plane crashed into two houses south of Montreal early Friday evening.
-
Conservative leader asks CAQ MNAs to join his party after third link 'betrayal'
Conservative Party of Quebec (CPQ) leader Eric Duhaime wrote an open letter to members of the governing Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ), asking them to join his party after Francois Legault's government backtracked on the third link tunnel between Levis and Quebec City.
-
Montreal police investigating after video shows car drive into traffic signaller on closed street
Montreal police say they are investigating after a video posted on social media showed a driver trying to force their way into a traffic signaller down a closed street.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury shooter still at large, police say
A fatal shooting took place inside a sports bar on Notre Dame Avenue Friday night in Greater Sudbury and police say the suspect is still at large.
-
Judge rules against Sudbury couple facing $400K home repair bill
A judge has ruled against a Sudbury couple who sued the former owners of their house when major problems emerged with the foundation.
-
Sudbury man gets 2-year hunting ban for killing moose off-season, two others fined
A Sudbury man is banned from hunting in Ontario for two years and has been fined $5,000 for killing a calf moose when the season was closed while two people who helped him retrieve it have also been fined.
London
-
Will Sauble Beach be open to the public this summer?
A recent court decision to return a popular stretch of Sauble Beach shoreline back to the Saugeen First Nation has created fear and uncertainty amongst residents.
-
Police investigate suspicious person report
Oxford County OPP said an unknown male allegedly approached two youths who were riding their bikes on April 12.
-
One dead after four-vehicle Hwy. 403 crash in Brant County
A four-vehicle crash on Hwy. 403 has resulted in the death of one person from Woodstock.
Winnipeg
-
'Very hard for youth to resist': Advocate calls on Manitoba to follow other provinces in banning flavoured vape products
As Quebec considers banning the sale of flavoured vaping products to prevent youth from picking up the habit, the Manitoba Lung Association says our province should follow the example.
-
Canada's Jones, Laing open world mixed doubles curling championship with pair of wins
GANGNEUNG, Korea, Republic Of -- The Canadian combo of Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing rolled to a pair of impressive victories on the opening day of world mixed doubles curling championship on Saturday in South Korea.
-
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responds to two fires overnight
One person is recovering after the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) responded to two fires last night.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener impaired driver broke through road closure and narrowly avoided crash before trying to flee: Police
A Kitchener, Ont. driver has been arrested after police say he broke through a road closure barricade on Highway 401 and narrowly avoided causing another collision. The highway had been closed following an earlier fatal crash.
-
One dead after four-vehicle Hwy. 403 crash in Brant County
A four-vehicle crash on Hwy. 403 has resulted in the death of one person from Woodstock.
-
'I know we were meant to be': Jury hears final text messages sent between Ager Hasan and Melinda Vasilije
Dozens of text messages were presented to a Kitchener courtroom Friday as a computer forensic analyst from Waterloo regional police was called as a witness at the trial of Ager Hasan.
Calgary
-
Volunteers offer critical support and hope to patients at Calgary’s Seizure Monitoring Unit
Epileptic patients in the Seizure Monitoring Unit (SMU) at the Foothills Medical Centre regularly spend days in isolation as doctors monitor their symptoms, but volunteers are stepping up to provide companionship and critical support when it’s needed most.
-
Country legends Tanya Tucker and Emmylou Harris highlight Calgary Folk Music Festival lineup
Some big names in country music will be part of the lineup at the Calgary Folk Music Festival this year.
-
Roughnecks set franchise record for wins with 13-12 win over Panther City
The Calgary Roughnecks scored a lucky 13 goals Friday night, defeating the Panther City Lacrosse Club 13-12 in a game played at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Blades force game six after going down 0-3 in playoff series
The Saskatoon Blades are proving to be a pesky opponent that won’t go away against the Red Deer Rebels.
-
Saskatoon police investigate suspicious apartment fire
Saskatoon police are investigating what has been deemed a suspicious fire in an apartment building Friday morning.
-
'I just felt like I needed to keep his voice going': Saskatoon woman continues cancer research advocacy after losing husband
A Saskatoon woman took her story to Ottawa as part of the Canadian Cancer Society’s advocacy campaign for awareness.
Edmonton
-
Kings defeat Oilers in OT to take 2-1 series lead
Trevor Moore scored a power-play goal at 3:24 of overtime to give the Los Angeles Kings a 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.
-
Fire displaces 9 suites in northwest apartment building
A fire broke out at an apartment building located at 11527 144 St. NW on April 21, 2023.
-
After Russia accidentally dropped bomb on its own city, some residents return home
Seventeen apartment buildings were evacuated Saturday in a Russian city near the Ukrainian border after an explosive device was found at the site where a bomb accidentally dropped by a Russian warplane caused a powerful blast this week, authorities said.
Vancouver
-
Judge in Prince Rupert, B.C., strikes 'stupid,' 'pseudo-legal' arguments in contempt case
A provincial court judge in Prince Rupert, B.C., has sentenced a 46-year-old man to a year in jail for contempt of court, ruling he tried to circumvent the justice system with "pseudo-legal" and "stupid" arguments.
-
'I feel alienated': Musqueam elder left living in poor conditions
Life for a Musqueam elder has reached a breaking point. Seventy-seven-year-old Dunstan Campbell has been living in a home on the reserve for eight months that is filled with mould, debris, and collapsing ceilings.
-
Multiple arrests made after man kidnapped, held hostage for 2 days: Port Moody police
Multiple arrests have been made after a man was kidnapped in Port Moody earlier this week.
Regina
-
Regina police conduct operation in north central neighbourhood
Residents were asked to stay away from a section of the North Central neighbourhood as officers conducted a police operation in the area.
-
Here's what's going on in Regina for Earth Day
The Queen City will be host to numerous events and celebrations to commemorate the 53rd annual Earth Day.
-
Sask. film industry receives $900K in funding from federal government
Saskatchewan’s film industry has more job vacancies than skilled workers. The industry is rebuilding and in urgent need of crew members. On Friday, the federal government offered $900,000 to help train a workforce.