PSAC to provide update on contract talks with 155,000 workers in legal strike position

Canada's largest public sector union will provide an update on contract talks with the federal government today, with more than 155,000 federal public service workers now in a legal strike position.

Public Service Alliance of Canada national president Chris Aylward and other union officials will hold a media conference at 9 a.m. to discuss negotiations with Treasury Board and the Canada Revenue Agency.

"Our priority remains to secure a fair contract for PSAC members that addresses our key issues, including decent wages that prevent workers from falling further behind, a more inclusive federal public service, remote work enshrined in our collective agreements, and good secure jobs," PSAC said in a statement on Friday.

Last week, PSAC announced more than 120,000 public servants across the Treasury Board voted "overwhelmingly" in favour of strike action to back demands for a new contract. On April 7, PSAC-Union of Taxation Employees announced 35,000 unionized workers at the Canada Revenue Agency voted in favour of strike action.

Under the Federal Public Sector Labour Relations Act, the union has 60 days to call a strike following a favourable strike vote.

The union will provide an update on negotiations today as talks are set to resume between the Canada Revenue Agency and PSAC-Union of Taxation Employees. The two sides agreed to resume negotiations between April 17 and 20, with the help of a third-party mediator.

PSAC and the Treasury Board negotiators have been meeting over the past two weeks in a bid to finalize a contract for 120,000 employees in four different bargaining groups with PSAC. They comprise a wide range of jobs across the country. The four groups are the EB (Education and Library), PA (Program and Administrative), SV (Operational Services) and TC (Technical Services) bargaining units.

Aylward has warned that if a strike happens, Canadians would see service disruptions including delays with employment insurance, passport and immigration applications.

The federal government has released details on how a potential strike could affect services to Canadians. Here is a look at some of the potential impacts: