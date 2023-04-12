PSAC to announce strike vote results affecting 120,000 public servants

Officials from Canada's largest public sector union will announce the results of strike votes affecting 120,000 public servants Wednesday morning.

Strike votes in several bargaining units were held from Feb. 22 until Tuesday.

Last week, 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency workers voted in favour of strike action. That means more than 155,000 public servants from five large bargaining groups could be in a legal strike position by the end of this week.

Negotiations between PSAC and Treasury Board resumed earlier this month with a mediator after they broke off about a year ago.

Wages are the main issue of contention between the government and the union, with PSAC asking for a 13.5 per cent raise over three years and Treasury Board offering 8.5 per cent over four years.

The news conference at an Ottawa hotel was originally scheduled for 8 a.m., but was pushed to 10 a.m.

