PSAC strike set to continue and OC Transpo launches route review: Five stories to watch this week
PSAC workers set to return to the picket lines, OC Transpo launches a review of all bus routes and counting down to the close of the Rideau Street McDonald's.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
Federal workers remain on the picket line
Barring a last-minute deal to end the largest public sector strike in Canadian history, 155,000 public service workers will return to the picket lines on Monday to back demands for a new contract.
The Public Service Alliance of Canada launched strike action last Wednesday after a deadline passed to reach a deal with the federal government. Contract talks continued through the weekend, with wages, hybrid work and seniority the main issues in the dispute.
Over the weekend, PSAC national president Chris Aylward and Treasury Board President Mona Fortier blamed each other for the slow pace of contract talks.
A frustrated Aylward said the union presented Treasury Board with a "comprehensive package" on Thursday but by Saturday afternoon, he had not received a reply.
"We still not have heard back yet from Treasury Board on a package that we give them Thursday night, and this is Saturday afternoon. This screams of the incompetence of Mona Fortier as the president of Treasury Board and her team," he said.
On Sunday, Fortier told CTV's Question Period that talks continued through the weekend, despite what she refers to as "ups and downs" and "kicking and screaming" over the past couple of days.
"I'm not going to be distracted by the kicking and screaming," Fortier said. "I am focused on making sure that we have a deal that is fair and competitive for the employees, which we have, and that is also reasonable for Canadians."
OC Transpo launches service review
OC Transpo will launch a review of all bus routes this week, as the transit service looks to optimize the existing transit system and prepare for the launch of Stage 2 of the light rail transit system.
"With changes to ridership since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and with the upcoming opening of the Stage 2 O-Train extensions, there is a need to optimize our existing transit system," Transit Services general manager Renee Amilcar said in a memo earlier this month.
"Upon the conclusion of this process, OC Transpo will be able to optimize routes to support residents’ changing transit needs, while also responding to new realities, such as hybrid work, and to make policy recommendations to Council, if required."
The OC Transpo bus route review will launch on Thursday, and will include a riders survey and public consultations at locations across the city.
An OC Transpo bus turns onto Elgin St. from Wellington St. in downtown Ottawa, Ont. in this undated photo. (Photo by Shubham Sharan on Unsplash)
Response to the Ottawa Light Rail Transit public inquiry
Ottawa's new light rail sub-committee will receive a report this week on the city of Ottawa's response to the Ontario LRT Public Inquiry.
The inquiry, led by Commissioner William Hourigan, made 103 recommendations including ideas for improving the current LRT system, which has experienced many issues since its launch in September 2019.
According to a report, the city has finished addressing 36 of the 103 recommendations, while the remainder are to be completed by the end of the year. One of the recommendations still in progress is Rideau Transit Maintenance and its partners undertaking various work to improve the performance of the track in order to mitigate buckling issues and looking at an optimized wheel/rail profile.
Roland Berger partner Dominique Gautier says OC Transpo's action plan is "robust, exhaustive, and highly relevant to the Public Inquiry Report's recommendations."
New member of the Ottawa Police Services Board
Council will vote Wednesday on the new citizen appointee for the Ottawa Police Services Board.
The selection panel, comprising of Mayor Mark Sutcliffe and Coun. Rawlson King and Cathy Curry, are recommending Council appoint psychiatrist Dr. Gail Beck as member of the board and the new chair.
Beck is the interim psychiatrist-in-chief and Chief of Staff at the Royal Ottawa Mental Health Centre, and is chair of the board of governors at Algonquin College.
If appointed, Beck will be paid $54,000 a year for her role as OPSB chair.
The selection panel considered 113 applications and interviewed four candidates.
Dr. Gail Beck. (The Royal/theroyal.ca)
Goodbye Rideau Street McDonald's
It will be an end of a McEra at the notorious Rideau Street McDonald's soon.
The fast-food restaurant just steps from Parliament Hill is scheduled to close by the end of April after nearly 40 years in business after the franchise owner decided not to renew the lease.
The restaurant in the heart of Ottawa's tourist district became a notorious spot for late night crowds after last call at bars and restaurants. The McDonald's gained particular notoriety following the release of a video filmed in December 2013 showing a man pulling a baby raccoon out of his sweater while others were involved in a fight.
