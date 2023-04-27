PSAC escalates strike action in Ottawa area on day 9

Striking federal public servants escalated actions on picket lines across the national capital region on Thursday, limiting access to federal buildings and temporarily disrupting traffic on an interprovincial bridge.

This is day 9 of the strike by 155,000 members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada, affecting services under the Treasury Board and the Canada Revenue Agency.

"We are escalating actions; we are escalating picket line postures here in the NCR and across the country," Alex Silas, PSAC regional executive vice-president for the national capital region, said on in a video on Facebook.

Silas says PSAC workers have "shut down" the main building at Tunney's Pasture and "we are controlling entry" by public service workers.

The city of Ottawa's traffic account reported temporary disruptions in the area of the Portage Bridge, connecting Ottawa and Gatineau over the Ottawa River. City of Ottawa traffic cameras showed people marching across the bridge, with traffic stopped on both sides of the river.

In Quebec, striking federal public servants held a demonstration near the Lacolle border crossing in the Montérégie region. A few buses carrying dozens of protesters arrived at the border crossing between Lacolle, Canada, and Champlain, New York, in the United States, usually one of the busiest in the country.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada launched strike action on April 19 to back demands for a new contract. The union is accusing the federal government of stalling in negotiations.

"This federal government is still inactive and not being proactive at the bargaining table to settle on a fair contract," Silas said.

"It's time this government get back to the table with a fair offer so that we can put an end to this strike and we can get back to work with fair working conditions and a fair agreement."

Earlier this week, Treasury Board President Mona Fortier said there are four main issues still unresolved in the talks: wages, telework, a ban on contracting out and seniority during possible layoffs.

The union originally asked for a 4.5 per cent raise a year over three years, while the government recently proposed a nine per cent wage increase over three years.

"We have come down twice on our position. The union is actively trying to find a middle ground with this employer, the employer needs to show some willingness to find a middle ground – we have not seen that," Silas said, adding Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland need to get involved in the talks.

PSAC is picketing at several locations in the national capital region, including at the Treasury Board headquarters on Elgin Street, the Prime Minister's Office, Fortier's constituency office on Montreal Road and Place du Portage in Gatineau.

In a statement to members, the union encourages members to "consider how we continue to escalate our tactics in order to end the strike."

"Many picket lines in the National Capital Region are escalating, with the march to the Portage Bridge, delayed entry at Treasury Board Headquarters and the Prime Minister's Office, and marching in the streets near the office of Stephen McKinnon in Gatineau."

With files from The Canadian Press