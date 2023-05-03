PSAC-component union urges members to reject tentative deal with federal government
A union representing some federal workers is calling on its members to reject the tentative deal reached between the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the federal government, saying its members are "demanding better" on wages and hybrid work.
The Canada Employment Immigration Union, which represents nearly 36,000 members, says the national executive has heard a "clear message from an overwhelming number of grassroots members that they do not want our union to accept this agreement." Now, the union says it will run a "No" vote campaign against the proposed tentative deal reached early Monday morning.
"Whereas our members were under the impression that a three-year agreement was being signed, a four-year term was instead agreed to," the CEIU said in a letter released on Wednesday.
"Our members were adamant that we would not accept 9 per cent over a three-year term – instead, we are being asked to accept, depending on how you do the math, either a little less or a little more than 3 per cent a year for a four-year term, putting our members even further behind on inflation.
"Many members are also mistaking the lump sum payment of $2,500 as a signing bonus – this is rather a pensionable one-time lump sum payment that will be taxed."
The union says many of its members are also frustrated the proposed language for telework "does not enshrine remote work into our collective agreement."
The Public Service Alliance of Canada announced early Monday morning that it had reached a tentative agreement with the federal government, ending a 12-day strike by 120,000 public servants who work under the Treasury Board. The union says the agreement includes a 12.6 per cent compounded wage increase over four years and a one-time lump sum payment of $2,500 for all employees.
PSAC had been asking for a 13.5 per cent wage increase over three years, while the federal government offered a 9 per cent raise over three years during talks in April.
In the letter, the CEIU says its grassroots members want the union to reject the offer.
"Over 78 per cent of CEIU members identify as women. We are the most racially diverse union in the federal public sector, and our members are amongst the lowest paid," the CEIU said.
"This tentative agreement does not go far enough to support the most at risk, marginalized employees. Many of our members work second and third jobs, just to make ends meet.
"Our members are demanding better, and they are done waiting."
The Canada Employment Immigration Union represents nearly 36,000 members who work at Service Canada, Employment and Social Development Canada, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada and the Immigration and Refugee Board. It is the largest component union in the PSAC Program and Administrative Services Group under Treasury Board.
"The members of the CEIU NE believe that voting down this agreement will result in applying necessary additional pressure for this government to table more money and be more willing to negotiate other gains – including a better deal on remote work language," CEIU says.
"We believe that our PA bargaining team worked towards the best deal that could have been achieved without having another mandate from our membership – it is therefore time to give them a new mandate."
The Canada Employment Immigration Union says if 50 per cent plus one of PSAC members vote no during the ratification vote, the agreement will not be ratified and the bargaining team will return to the table.
The union says it will not comment or do any interviews on its "Vote No" campaign.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Latest CRA offer to striking workers 'slap in the face:' union
Union leaders representing 35,000 striking Canada Revenue Agency employees say the government's latest offer falls short of a deal reached on Monday with 120,000 other public servants.
WATCH LIVE | PM's brother testifying at House ethics committee on China-linked donation to Trudeau Foundation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's brother Alexandre 'Sasha' Trudeau is testifying before a House committee about his involvement with a China-linked donation accepted by the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation.
Proposed Canadian grocery code lays out process to resolve disputes, impose sanctions
Efforts to craft a Canadian grocery code of conduct have reached a major milestone with a proposed final version that includes a process to resolve disputes and impose sanctions on systemic violators of the code.
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting inside Atlanta building, say police
One person was fatally shot and at least four others injured Wednesday in a shooting in a midtown Atlanta building, police said.
BREAKING | Bodies of 2 missing Quebec firefighters swept away in flooding found in Charlevoix
The bodies of two Quebec firefighters who were swept away Monday during flooding have been found. The two missing volunteer firefighters are Christopher Lavoie, 23, and Regis Lavoie, who is in his 50s.
EXPLAINER | Russia-Ukraine drone incident at the Kremlin: What do we know?
Russian authorities accused Ukraine on Wednesday of attempting to attack the Kremlin with two drones overnight in an effort to assassinate President Vladimir Putin. Ukraine has denied any responsibility.
opinion | Don Martin: The stunning fall of the once-promising Marco Mendicino
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is a bright former federal prosecutor, who was destined to be a star in Justin Trudeau's cabinet. But in an opinion column on CTVNews.ca, Don Martin argues Mendicino has taken a stunning fall from grace, stumbling badly on important issues just 18 months into the job.
Evacuation orders expanded, highways closed due to B.C. Interior flooding
The Village of Cache Creek and the Okanagan Indian Band expanded their evacuation orders, and two highways were closed in Cache Creek as flooding in the B.C. Interior intensified Wednesday.
PSAC strike signals shifting perception of remote work
The remote-work protections in the tentative agreement between Canada’s largest public sector union and the federal government could ripple into the private sector, one expert says.
Atlantic
-
Man seriously injured following shooting in Dartmouth
Police say a man has been seriously injured following a shooting in Dartmouth, N.S., Tuesday night.
-
Destruction of pride flag at Halifax home raises concerns about rise in hate-motivated acts in N.S.
A pride flag vandalized at a Halifax home has raised concerns about the growing number of hate-motivated acts in Nova Scotia.
-
Woman says officer who accused her of assault kicked her during N.S. housing protest
A 26-year-old woman accused of assaulting police at a Halifax housing protest has denied intentionally kicking officers.
Toronto
-
Toronto actor waits 2 weeks for dead raccoon to be removed by city crews amid 311 delays
A well known Toronto actor has been documenting her weeks-long wait for the city to remove a dead raccoon from her neighbourhood, drawing attention to ongoing 311 delays that have resulted in a pause in some municipal cadaver removal services.
-
Data breach exposes clients' personal information at one of Canada's largest investment firms
Clients’ names, social insurance numbers and personal addresses were part of a data breach at one of Canada’s largest investment firms.
-
Toronto cop who tweeted about alleged workplace sexual harassment to be fired
A Toronto police officer who made allegations of sexual harassment within the service will either have to resign within seven days or be fired after being found guilty of misconduct and insubordination.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bodies of 2 missing Quebec firefighters swept away in flooding found in Charlevoix
The bodies of two Quebec firefighters who were swept away Monday during flooding have been found. The two missing volunteer firefighters are Christopher Lavoie, 23, and Regis Lavoie, who is in his 50s.
-
Bridge closed as waters rise, stranding residents of small Montreal island
The bridge leading to the small Mercier Island in northwest Montreal was closed on Wednesday. Fire department (SIM) and police (SPVM) said there have been no evacuations.
-
CAQ supporters want to end SAQ's liquor monopoly
Supporters of the CAQ will propose an end to the liquor monopoly held by the SAQ when they meet at its 2023 conference on May 13-14.
Northern Ontario
-
Suspicious package burned hands of two CRA workers, Sudbury police say
Two suspicious packages have been removed from the Canada Revenue Agency building in Sudbury.
-
Elliot Lake suspect again charged with harassing his neighbour
For the fourth time in four months, a 66-year-old suspect in Elliot Lake has been charged with harassing his neighbour.
-
Sudbury-area resident wins $1M in Encore draw
Rene Gauthier of Whitefish won $1 million in the March 25 Lotto 6/49 draw, matching all seven of the Encore numbers.
London
-
Driver ignores road closed sign at construction zone, falls into hole
A 28-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly drove intoxicated around a road closed sign at a construction zone in St. Thomas, Ont., and fell into a 12-foot-deep hole.
-
Heavy traffic on 401 after transport trucks collide south of London, Ont.
Traffic was backed up on the 401 westbound lanes following a two-vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon.
-
58-year-old driver charged after crashing into motorcyclist, fleeing the scene
A man from St. Thomas, Ont. is facing multiple charges after he allegedly crashed into a motorcyclist, causing life-threatening injuries, and then fled the scene last month.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Masking requirement in most Manitoba health-care settings to end: Shared Health
Masking requirements in Manitoba health-care settings will soon change according to Shared Health.
-
Police discover dead body, meth lab inside Linden Woods home
Winnipeg police found a man's body and a meth lab inside a Linden Woods home Tuesday afternoon.
-
Woman attacked after man got into her car in a Winnipeg parking lot
Investigators are searching for a suspect after a woman was unexpectedly attacked in her car in a Winnipeg parking lot.
Kitchener
-
Anticipation high in Waterloo, Ont. ahead of 'BlackBerry' movie release
“I’ve never had an event sell out so fast,” says John Tutt, owner of Waterloo, Ont.’s Princess Cinemas, which is hosting a special community screening of the film.
-
Man turned away from Kitchener, Ont. hospital later found to have broken ribs, collapsed lung and internal bleeding: SIU
An investigation by Ontario’s police watchdog is raising major questions about what happened when a 30-year-old man who had been hit by a police cruiser was brought to hospital in Kitchener, Ont.
-
Bargaining set to resume Thursday as GRT strike continues
Bargaining talks between the Region of Waterloo and Unifor Local 4304 will resume Thursday as the Grand River Transit (GRT) bus strike continues into its third day.
Calgary
-
Crews on scene of multi-home fire in Cougar Ridge
Fire crews are on hand trying to bring a fire under control in Cougar Ridge.
-
Cold case cracked: Edmonton man charged in Calgary sexual assaults from mid-80s
Calgary police are crediting significant advances in forensic technology with helping them make an arrest in three decades-old sexual assault cases.
-
Removal of residents at homeless encampment alongside Deerfoot Trail begins
Police, City of Calgary bylaw enforcement officers and the Alpha House encampments team descended on a pair of large homeless camps Tuesday afternoon.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. public teachers want government to stop funding for private schools
The Saskatchewan Teachers Federation (STF) is raising a red flag about how much taxpayer money is being spent on private schools — including schools facing allegations of abuse.
-
'What gives him the right': Tribal chief lashes out at Saskatoon city councillor for sending letter to province
Saskatoon Tribal Council Chief Mark Arcand isn't taking kindly to a letter Saskatoon councillor David Kirton wrote to the premier and four ministers last week about homelessness, addictions and mental health issues in his ward and across the city.
-
Saskatoon woman accused of faking death teases new book
A Saskatoon woman accused of faking her own death the death of her son, and fleeing to the U.S. says she's finished writing a new book as she awaits the outcome of her criminal charges.
Edmonton
-
NDP releases plan to create energy-sector jobs; UCP takes aim at Notley's net-zero target
Rachel Notley is promising to attract $20 billion in private-sector investment while creating 47,000 jobs in Alberta's energy sector.
-
Man shot by police near Ice District charged with 2 counts of aggravated assault
The man who was shot by police after he allegedly stabbed two people near an Oilers playoff watch party on the weekend has been charged.
-
How the City of Edmonton plans to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III
The City of Edmonton will be lit in green for the coronation of King Charles III.
Vancouver
-
Evacuation orders expanded, highways closed due to B.C. Interior flooding
The Village of Cache Creek and the Okanagan Indian Band expanded their evacuation orders, and two highways were closed in Cache Creek as flooding in the B.C. Interior intensified Wednesday.
-
A Vancouver brewery will pick one pet's photo to feature on a beer can – for a good cause
A B.C. brewery is offering pet lovers a chance to have a photo of their furry friend featured on the label of a limited-release beer in a first-of-its-kind fundraiser for a Canadian charity.
-
8 temperature records broken across B.C. on May 2: Environment Canada
Temperature records were broken in eight areas across British Columbia this May 2, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Regina
-
More than 15 gun related charges filed against Regina man: police
A Regina man is facing several charges after a traffic stop led to the seizure of a gun and ammunition.
-
New app lets Sask. residents view health records on their phones
Saskatchewan residents can now view their health records on a mobile device, thanks to the launch of a new app from eHealth.
-
Winter storms cost Regina $7.7M, city runs operation deficit in 2022
The City of Regina is announcing an operating deficit of nearly $1.6M for 2022 in large part due to a rise in winter road maintenance costs.