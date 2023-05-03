PSAC-affiliated union urges public servants to reject federal government's tentative deal

A person dressed as an emoji joins a PSAC picket line in Ottawa, Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Canada's largest federal public-service union says that some 155,000 workers are on strike across the country after talks with the government failed to produce an agreement before a Tuesday night deadline. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS) A person dressed as an emoji joins a PSAC picket line in Ottawa, Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Canada's largest federal public-service union says that some 155,000 workers are on strike across the country after talks with the government failed to produce an agreement before a Tuesday night deadline. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina