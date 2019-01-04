

CTV Ottawa





The premier wheelchair curling teams in Ontario are vying for a shot at Nationals.

This weekend, the City View Curling Club, hosts the 4 best teams for an opportunity to play for the Canadian title April in Montreal. Defending Ontario champion Chris Rees is a 7-time champion. Reese, from Toronto, lost his opening draw to Peterborough's Team Bax 7-3.

"I gave up a three-point swing and here I am feeling the pressure because I just missed a shot that cost us a couple of points." said Rees.

"Anyone can win here, although it's a team game it's very individual focused so one player going ona hot run here can lead their team to a victory over anyone else." said Paul Zachau of the host club.

Home rink skip Jim Armstrong was victorious in his opening draw, winning 11-5 over Team Wilcox of Ilderton, On. Collinda Joseph is Armstrong's vice-skip and said "We're the team to beat here. Not them!" referring to Team Rees be hailed as favourites to win.

Jim Armstong played able-bodied curling for years, and competed in several Briers and earned 3 medals, including a silver in 1987. Bad knees and a final car crash in 2003, ended Armstrong's stand-up curling career until the now 68-year old took up wheelchair curling.

"It was an opportunity presented to me, I'd like to say I found it, but it found me." said Armstrong.

"He's a really knowledgeable curler and has been around for a really long time, and not that he's old but he's got tons of experience." said Joseph of her skip.

Round-robin play continues Saturday at City View Curling Club; semi-finals begin Sunday morning with championship final play at 2:30pm.