OTTAWA -- The fight over the Salvation Army’s proposed new community hub in Vanier resumes today at a provincial tribunal.

The Local Planning Appeal Tribunal has set aside 15 days for the hearing at Ottawa City Hall to hear the community’s appeal of Council’s decision to allow the facility to proceed. LPAT is an adjudicative tribunal that hears cases in relation to a range of land use matters, heritage conservation and municipal governance.

In 2017, Council approved the Salvation Army’s plans to build a new facility at 333 Montreal Road. Councillor Mathieu Fleury introduced a motion last June for Council to reconsider the 2017 decision, but it was defeated by a vote of 12-10.

The facility will include 140 short term stay accommodations and accommodations for 100 men in a variety of longer stay residential programs.

The Salvation Army says its Community Hub will offer a broad range of “community-focused programs”, including community and family services, emergency disaster services, stabilization and addiction programs and a thrift store.