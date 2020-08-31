OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 21 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

These figures come from Ontario's daily epidemiologic summary and they may differ from local figures from Ottawa Public Health, which are due at around 12:30 p.m.

The new cases reported in Ottawa are among 114 new cases reported across Ontario on Monday.

Around the region, three new cases were added in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, for a total of 195 cases since the pandemic began.

