CTV News has learned the Ontario government will announce a $50 million expansion of the O-Train into Riverside South on Thursday.

The expansion will allow the Trillium Line to be extended beyond the proposed last stop at Bowesville to Riverside Town Centre, where the population is growing quickly.

In addition to the $50 million in Ontario funding, another $30 million will be raised through development charges.

The extension will also make it easier for OC Transpo to link Barrhaven to the O-Train by bus.