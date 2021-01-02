OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 81 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

The 81 new cases are not the result of a combined figure but a standalone figure for a single day's reporting. While the province did not release an epidemiologic summary on Jan. 1, Saturday's report showed a figure of 93 new cases on Friday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 122 new cases in its daily update on Friday, following a major discrepancy between local and provincial figures on Thursday.

Saturday's update is due at around 12:30 p.m.

Across Ontario, the province reported a record-breaking 3,363 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, as well as 2,476 on Friday. The province also reported 95 new deaths linked to COVID-19 in the past 48 hours, with 51 new deaths reported on Friday and 44 new deaths reported on Saturday.

TESTING

Health Minister Christine Elliott said more than 61,000 COVID-19 tests were performed across Ontario on Friday and more than 70,000 were completed on Thursday.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce does not provide local testing figures on weekends. In their most recent update, the taskforce said 5,012 lab tests were performed on Dec. 30, 2020 and 1,838 swabs were taken at local assessment centres that day.

The next update from the taskforce will be issued on Monday.

COVID-19 CASES AROUND THE REGION

Public Health Ontario is reporting the following for public health units in eastern Ontario:

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 25 new cases on Friday, 53 new cases on Saturday

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 2 new cases on Friday, 14 new cases on Saturday

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 5 new cases on Friday and 8 new cases on Saturday

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 5 new cases on Friday and 12 new cases on Saturday

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 1 new case on Friday and 1 case removed on Saturday.

This is a breaking news story. CTV News will have the latest as it becomes available.