Province reports Ottawa's highest COVID-19 case count in nearly a month
Published Monday, November 1, 2021 10:47AM EDT
OTTAWA -- Ontario public health officials are reporting the highest new COVID-19 case count in Ottawa in nearly a month.
The province is reporting 38 new cases in the capital on Monday. That’s the most since Oct. 6, when 40 new cases were reported.
Hospitalizations from COVID-19 in Ottawa remain low, with 11 patients reported as of Sunday.
The 38 new cases on Monday follows 22 on Sunday and 18 on Saturday.
Ottawa Public Health will provide a full snapshot of the COVID situation in Ottawa Monday afternoon.
COVID-19 CASES AROUND THE REGION
- Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Four new cases
- Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: One case subtracted from total
- Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Eight new cases
- Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases
- Renfrew County and District Health Unit: One new case