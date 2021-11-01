OTTAWA -- Ontario public health officials are reporting the highest new COVID-19 case count in Ottawa in nearly a month.

The province is reporting 38 new cases in the capital on Monday. That’s the most since Oct. 6, when 40 new cases were reported.

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 in Ottawa remain low, with 11 patients reported as of Sunday.

The 38 new cases on Monday follows 22 on Sunday and 18 on Saturday.

Ottawa Public Health will provide a full snapshot of the COVID situation in Ottawa Monday afternoon.

COVID-19 CASES AROUND THE REGION