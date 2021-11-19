OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 31 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, as the province reports its highest new case count in months.

The 31 new cases in Ottawa follow 48 on Thursday and 36 on Wednesday.

Provincewide, Ontario health officials reported 793 new cases and four new deaths from the virus. The 793 new cases is the most since mid-September.

The province’s rolling seven-day average is now 625, up from 537 at this time last week.

Ottawa Public Health will release a full snapshot on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa early Wednesday afternoon.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 269 Ontario residents in hospital with COVID-19, 205 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

There are 128 people in Ontario ICUs with COVID-19. Of those, 116 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 2,384 swabs processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Wednesday.

A total of 4,174 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Wednesday.

The average turnaround time from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 23 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION