OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting a dip in the number of new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Tuesday, with 21 more people testing positive.

However, there have been some notable discrepancies between provincial data and local data from Ottawa Public Health in the last few days. For example, on Monday, the province reported 42 new cases but Ottawa Public Health reported 38. On Saturday, the province added 72 cases but OPH reported 48.

Updated local figures from OPH are due at around 12:30 p.m.

Across Ontario, 1,676 new COVID-19 cases were reported. Ten more people in Ontario with COVID-19 have died. The province also reported 1,549 new recoveries.

This is a breaking news story. CTV News will have the latest as it becomes available.