OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 61 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on a day when a new high watermark for cases provincewide was reached.

Across Ontario, 1,924 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, surpassing Saturday's new record of 1,859.

Fifteen more deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in Ontario.

Local figures from Ottawa Public Health--including outbreaks, active cases, deaths, and hospitalizations--are due at around 12:30 p.m.

On Saturday, OPH figures were far lower than what the province reported. OPH has said "time lag" is the usual culprit for a difference in data between local and provincial health authorities as reports represent only a snapshot in time.

TESTING

Ontario health officials say 59,251 COVID-19 tests were performed across the province on Saturday and 47,850 tests remain under investigation.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce does not provide updates on weekends. In its most recent report, the taskforce said 1,838 swabs were taken at assessment centres in Ottawa on Dec. 2 and a total 5,569 lab tests were performed.

Ottawa's positivity rate for the week of Nov. 24 to 30 was 1.5 per cent.

The next update from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce will be on Monday, Dec. 7.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

According to provincial figures in Sunday's report, the Eastern Ontario Health Unit saw 17 more people test positive for COVID-19.

Five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Hastings Prince Edward Public Health Region.

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health has added five more positive test results to its COVID-19 count.

The Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit's region reported 13 new infections.

One new cases of COVID-19 was reported by officials in the Renfrew County and District Health Unit.

Quebec health officials reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 in the Outaouais region, which includes Gatineau.

This is a breaking news story. CTV News will have the latest as it becomes available.