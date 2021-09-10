OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 52 new infections of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, as the provincewide daily case count moves back above 800.

The 52 new cases in Ottawa follows 61 on Thursday, the highest daily new count since May, and 32 on Wednesday.

Of the new provincewide cases, Health Minister Christine Elliott said 659 involve individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 189 are in fully vaccinated individuals.

Eleven more deaths have been recorded across the province.

Ottawa Public Health will provide a full snapshot on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa at approximately 12 p.m.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 1,590 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Wednesday.

A total of 2,470 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Wednesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 21 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 21 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Four new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Seven new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Two new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Three new cases