OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 48 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday.

This follows a report of 28 new cases in Ottawa from Ottawa Public Health on Tuesday, the lowest number of new daily cases in more than six weeks.

Across Ontario, 987 new cases and 16 new deaths were reported.

On Tuesday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced that Ottawa would move into the province's new "restrict" or orange level on Nov. 7, allowing indoor dining and gyms to reopen after 28 days of modified Stage 2 lockdowns.

COVID-19 CASES AROUND THE REGION

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit reported two new cases on Wednesday.

No new cases were reported by Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health, the Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit, the Renfrew County and District Health Unit and Hastings Prince Edward Public Health.

