OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 45 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday.

It’s the city’s highest case count since Sunday, when Ottawa Public Health recorded 55 new cases of the virus.

There were 32 new cases on Wednesday and 31 on Tuesday.

Provincewide, Ontario health officials reported 748 new cases, a significant increase from the 591 reported Wednesday.

The province’s rolling seven-day average is now 692, up from 625 at this time last week.

Ottawa Public Health will release a full snapshot on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa early Thursday afternoon.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 257 Ontario residents in hospital with COVID-19, 212 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status. Forty-five are fully vaccinated.

There are 137 people in Ontario ICUs with COVID-19. Of those, 127 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status. Ten patients are considered fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 2,403 swabs processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Tuesday. A total of 3,763 lab tests were performed.

The average turnaround time from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 23 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION