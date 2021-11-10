OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 43 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday.

This follows 34 new cases on Tuesday and 30 on Monday, and comes a day after hospitalizations in the city from COVID-19 reached a five-week high.

Provincewide, Ontario health officials reported 454 new cases and nine new deaths from the virus.

The province’s rolling seven-day average is now 502, up from 379 at this time last week.

Ottawa Public Health will release a full snapshot on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa early Wednesday afternoon.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 243 Ontario residents in hospital with COVID-19, 182 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

There are 136 people in Ontario ICUs with COVID-19. Of those, 120 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

There is as rate of 6.49 cases per 100,000 unvaccinated residents and 1.87 cases per 100,000 fully vaccinated individuals.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 2,419 swabs processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Tuesday

A total of 2,348 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Tuesday.

The average turnaround time from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 17 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION