OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 41 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday.

The new case count follows 49 on Monday and 49 on Sunday.

Provincewide, officials are reporting 481 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, along with one new death.

Ottawa Public Health will release a full snapshot on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa at approximately 12 p.m.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 301 people in hospital with COVID-19, 228 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

There are 139 people in ICU, 120 of who, are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 1,097 swabs processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Sunday.

A total of 2,136 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Sunday.

The average turnaround time from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 21 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION