OTTAWA -- Thirty-four more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Ontario health officials.

The 34 new cases in Ottawa follows 30 on Monday and 46 on Sunday.

Ottawa Public Health will release a detailed snapshot of the COVID-19 situation here Tuesday afternoon.

Provincewide, Ontario health officials are reporting 441 new cases and three more deaths. Ontario’s rolling seven-day average sits at 492, up from 371 at this time last week.

The positivity rate is also up, now sitting at 3.1 per cent.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 244 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Ontario, 175 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

There are 134 COVID-19 patients in Ontario ICUs. Of those, 114 are unvaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, and 20 are fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 1,086 swabs processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Sunday.

A total of 2,151 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Sunday.

The average turnaround time from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 26 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION