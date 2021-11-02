OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 23 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday.

The daily case count in the city has stayed below 30 since Oct. 18, when 36 new cases were reported.

Provincewide, officials reported 331 new cases and seven additional deaths on Tuesday.

Ottawa Public Health will release a complete snapshot of the COVID-19 situation here early in the afternoon.

UNVACCINATED CASES

There are 230 people in Ontario hospitals with COVID-19. Of those, 185 are not vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

Of the 136 people in intensive care with COVID-19, 122 are unvaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status. Fourteen are fully vaccinated.

CASES AROUND THE REGION

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 898 swabs processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Sunday.

A total of 1,503 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Sunday.

The average turnaround time from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 20 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Two cases removed from total

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Three new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Four new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: One new case

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases