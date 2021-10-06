OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 23 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, the lowest case count in more than a week.

The 64 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday follows 43 cases on Tuesday and 31 on Monday.

Provincewide, officials are reporting 476 new cases of the virus.

There are 280 people in hospital across the province with COVID-19. On Tuesday, Ottawa Public Health reported 12 hospitalizations in the city, including three people in intensive care.

The 23 new cases in Ottawa are the fewest since 16 were reported on Sept. 28.

Ottawa Public Health will provide the full snapshot on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa at approximately 12 p.m.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 280 Ontarians in hospital with COVID-19, 234 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, according to Health Minister Christine Elliott.

Forty-six of them are fully vaccinated.

There are 156 people in the ICU with COVID-19. Twelve are fully vaccinated and 144 are unvaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 2,756 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Monday.

A total of 3,027 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Monday

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 19 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Five new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Three new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Three new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Two new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases