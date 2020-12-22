OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 19 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday.

The figures come one day after the provincial government announced a 28-day lockdown for southern and eastern Ontario, including Ottawa, despite relatively low figures compared to other parts of the province.

Health officials reported 2,202 new cases of COVID-19 across Ontario along with 21 new deaths. There were 636 new cases in Toronto, 504 in Peel, 218 in York Region and 172 in Windsor-Essex County, which are already in lockdown status.

