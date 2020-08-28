OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 17 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

The figures come from Ontario's daily epidemiologic summary, which may differ from updated local figures provided by Ottawa Public Health, which are expected by 12:30 p.m.

The new cases reported in Ottawa today are among 122 new cases of COVID-19 reported across Ontario.

Elsewhere in the region, the Eastern Ontario Health Unit reported one new case, Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark Public Health reported one new case, and Renfrew County and District Public Health reported one new case.

