OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, marking a full week of double-digit increases in the case count.

The figures come from Ontario's daily epidemiologic summary, and may differ from local figures provided by Ottawa Public Health that are due at around 12:30 p.m.

The 16 new cases reported in Ottawa on Sunday are among 112 new cases reported across Ontario.

Around the region, the Eastern Ontario Health Unit reported one new case (192 cases total) and the Renfrew County and District Health Unit reported one new case.

This is a breaking news story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.