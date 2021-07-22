OTTAWA -- The number of new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa has reached a near-three-week high, but remains in single digits.

Ontario health officials are reporting nine new cases in Ottawa today. That's the most in the city since July 3.

Ottawa Public Health's numbers sometimes differ from the province's. They are due out around 12:30 p.m.

Provincewide, officials are reporting fewer than 200 new cases on Thursday.

More to come.