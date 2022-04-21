Province plans to widen five-kilometre stretch of Highway 417

The Ontario government announced plans Thursday to widen a five-kilometre section of Highway 417 to four lanes in each direction. The Ontario government announced plans Thursday to widen a five-kilometre section of Highway 417 to four lanes in each direction.

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Queen Elizabeth II privately marks her 96th birthday

Queen Elizabeth II is marking her 96th birthday privately on Thursday, retreating to the Sandringham estate in eastern England that has offered the monarch and her late husband, Prince Philip, a refuge from the affairs of state.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina