Province nearly doubles funding to prevent homelessness in Leeds and Grenville
The Ontario government has nearly doubled its annual contribution to the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville to aid people experiencing homelessness.
Housing minister Steve Clark, the MPP for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes, made the announcement Tuesday.
"This investment will provide life-changing support for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness in Leeds and Grenville," Clark said. "That’s why we’ve increased funding for our homelessness prevention programs by 98 per cent, and I’m so pleased my ministry is able to take the lead on this important file. These measures complement the bold and transformational change we are implementing to tackle the housing supply crisis and get more homes built across Ontario."
The province says it is spending an additional $202 million per year on its Homelessness Prevention Program and Indigenous Supporting Housing Program. In Leeds and Grenville, the annual total has increased to $3,160,000 in funding through the Homelessness Prevention Program, up from $1,567,700 in 2022.
The government says funding dollars are being increased "to address increased needs, particularly during a time of rising inflation," and to help ensure that no service manager receives a decrease in funding compared to 2022-23 as a result of a transition to a revised funding model the province says would "better reflect the current needs of individuals who are facing homelessness across Ontario."
"On behalf of the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville, I am very encouraged to see this investment which is intended to increase our capacity to respond to those currently without housing," said United Counties of Leeds and Grenville Warden, Nancy Peckford.
