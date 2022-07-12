Province confirms 11 cases of Monkeypox in Ottawa

Public Health Ontario is confirming 11 cases of monkeypox in Ottawa.

The first case in the nation's capital was confirmed on June 10. The latest figure comes from a newly published report by provincial health officials, which shows 156 confirmed cases provincewide, the vast majority in Toronto.

Ottawa Public Health says it is still seeing people test positive for the virus, but vaccines are slowing the spread.

"OPH, in collaboration with our community partners, have been administering vaccines to individuals at higher risk of monkeypox – this is known as pre-exposure prophylaxis or PrEP. We are working closely with our partners to share information with the most impacted communities. We encourage all eligible individuals to get vaccinated as soon as possible," OPH said in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.

"OPH is continuing to work with community partners to offer additional clinics – including in a variety of different settings. We are monitoring the need for additional clinic capacity to ensure eligible residents are able to access the vaccine. We are also using a targeted approach to reach individuals by using digital advertisements through various mobile apps."

Vaccination clinics against monkeypox are underway at the Centretown Community Health Centre. Details on how to get a monkeypox vaccine can be found on Ottawa Public Health’s website.

While Ontario’s total case count has surpassed 100, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore said the province’s vaccination strategy is working to stabilize growth in the province.

Monkeypox is an infectious disease caused by a virus found in some wildlife species of central and western Africa.

Symptoms of monkeypox include fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, headache, exhaustion and a rash that often appears on the face and the extremities a few days after symptoms begin. The virus may transmit to another person through contact to exposed skin, the respiratory tract or the eyes, nose or mouth.

Public Health Ontario says the most commonly reported risk factors include engaging in sexual or intimate contact with new and/or more than one partner. Although cases have mostly been identified among males who report sexual or intimate contact with other males, anyone can get monkeypox.

Ottawa Public Health offers the following advice on how to prevent the spread of monkeypox:

Practice good hand hygiene. Wash your hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Do not kiss, hug, cuddle or have sex with someone who has or may have monkeypox.

Avoid skin to skin contact with monkeypox rashes or lesions.

Avoid sharing objects such as toothbrushes, utensils, sex toys or drug equipment.

Clean and disinfect high touch surfaces (such as door handles and phones).

Avoid touching bedding and laundry that has been in contact with a person or animal that may have the virus.

Avoid contact with sick or dead animals

Use personal protective equipment (PPE) when caring for someone at home who has the virus, including a medical mask and disposable gloves for direct contact with lesions.

