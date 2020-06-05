CARLETON PLACE -- Protesters will be lining the streets in Carleton Place this Friday outside of MPP Randy Hillier’s office.

Event organizers are calling for the independent MPP for Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston to step down following a controversial tweet earlier this week.

On Monday, Hillier tweeted “a guilty conscience?” in response to Ahmed Hussen, the minister for families, children and social development, sharing his experiences with racism.

Hussen said that he has experienced racism first hand, despite being a member of parliament and a federal cabinet minister. "I have been followed in stores... my back gets up when a police cruiser comes behind me as I drive," said Min. Hussen to Evan Solomon on CTV’s Power Play on Monday.

Hillier’s tweeted has since been deleted, and a statement explaining the tweet was put out yesterday, but stopped short of apologizing.

“Any tweet that requires an explanation is indeed a bad tweet; my tweet was insensitive and out of context and upon reflection and within minutes, I deleted it.”

Friday’s protest starts at 4 p.m. at 224 Bridge Street. The event is described as a peaceful protest with online organizers saying police will be at the event as well.