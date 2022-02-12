A group of people removed the fencing surrounding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and the National War Memorial Saturday afternoon, as the demonstration against COVID-19 mandates continued in downtown Ottawa.

Security fences had surrounded the memorial since Jan. 30, after several incidents during the opening weekend of the "Freedom Convoy" demonstration. Video on social media showed an individual dancing on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the time.

Just after 1 p.m., a group of protesters began removing the fencing around the war memorial. CTV News reporter Mackenzie Gray said people in the group appeared to be veterans.

"They were called up to the front to stand right at the front of the monument," Gray said on Twitter.

"They then did a prayer, where among other things, they called on the prime minister to drop vaccine mandates," Gray reported.

Several police officers were standing on Elgin Street near the National War Memorial as the fencing came down. CTV News Ottawa reporter Colton Praill said it's believed Ottawa police won't reinstall the fence until it's deemed safe to do so.

Ottawa police are still looking to identify a suspect after the desecration of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Jan. 29. Video on social media showed someone standing on the monument, shouting "freedom."

Canada's chief of the defence staff said he was "sickened" to see video of people dancing on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during the protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other public health measures.

"I am sickened to see protesters dance on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and desecrate the National War Memorial," said Gen. Wayne Eyre in a message on Twitter on Jan. 29. "Generations of Canadians have fought and died for our rights, including free speech, but not this. Those involved should hang their heads in shame."