BROCKVILLE -- A possible protest on train tracks near Belleville caused some delays for rail passengers.

Via Rail tweeted that the protest may lead to delays outside their control. Passengers on social media reported being stopped on a train in Kingston.

Via Rail's website was showing delays on trains along the Toronto-Montreal corridor. One passenger told CTV News Ottawa that they were on a stuck train in Belleville for about an hour, but the train is moving again.

It was unclear whether the blockade was related to an earlier demonstration in support of First Nations chiefs in B.C. that caused delays on Highway 401.

Hi Alana, there is a possible protest on the tracks near Belleville , delays may occur outside of VIA Rail’s control. We apologize for any inconvenience. ^ND — VIA Rail Canada (@VIA_Rail) November 24, 2021

A convoy left Cornwall around 8 a.m., travelling west toward Napanee. The demonstration is in support of Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs in B.C., who are fighting against the construction of a pipeline through their territory.

The convoy of eight vehicles passed through Brockville around 10 a.m., going about 40 kilometres per hour and flying flags.

A line of traffic about 20 kilometres long stretched behind the vehicles, who had a police escort.

OPP said at the time to be prepared for slowdowns in the area and plan an alternate route if possible.