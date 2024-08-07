Proposed changes for dogs at Owl Park in Ottawa's south end

The days of dogs running off-leash at a park in Ottawa's south end may be coming to an end. Owl Park has been a popular spot for off-leash dogs for years, but the city is considering changing the rules to require canines on a leash during certain periods.

It's not a popular move for those in the dog community and many are now pushing back saying it would change the entire experience for their furry loved ones and for those who frequent the park. The idea all originated from the fact that the park is only meters away from two elementary schools.

For more than 24 years, Peter Kroeger has brought his dogs to the park in south Ottawa.

"Always with a dog, whether it was my previous dog before or recently with my current dog," said Kroeger.

Kroeger is part of a group of dog owners opposing a proposed bylaw change at Owl Park. Right now, dogs are allowed off leash and are not allowed within five meters of any water or playground feature at the park.

"For dogs, the opportunity to interact off leash, to be able to run around a little bit more, to be able to interact, that's a huge thing for dogs," said Andrea Ferguson Graham, a dog owner that opposes the change. "They get different exercise, they get different socialization and in fact, makes them be safer dogs because they can run around, get more energy out."

River Ward Coun. Riley Brockington is proposing changing the bylaw to require dogs on leashes from September to June during school hours.

"At those critical times of the day when we know there are lots of children, we're simply asking folks to leash their dogs. Dogs will never be banned from this park, and when times have less children, they can be off leash," said Brockington.

The park backs on to two elementary schools with no fencing.

Bylaw has posted signs throughout the park outlining the request to change the Dogs in Park designation, but the deadline for feedback is Aug. 12.

A sign at Owl Park in Ottawa's south end describes proposed changes to rules around when dogs can be allowed to run off leash. (Natalie van Rooy/CTV News Ottawa)

Dog owners are worried that things will change after years of their furry loved ones being able to roam free and socialize.

"Why is this being done? If you see behind us, there is an enormous amount of land on both sides. This is not a small park. We can be very far away from all the usual play areas," said Ferguson Graham.

"I think for me it just feels like there's been a lack of transparency and it hasn't been a good faith negotiation or consultation between the community members and the city in terms of where we go with the proposal," said Nathalie Desrosiers, another dog owner who opposes the change.

Meanwhile, Brockington says he's raised the issue of there being no distinct border for the park and school property to the school boards. For now, he says there's no plan for any fencing.