

CTV Ottawa





From public transit to property taxes, Ottawa residents will be paying more if the city budget is approved.

The draft budget unveiled at City Hall on Wednesday includes a 3 per cent tax hike.

The tax hike, the police tax increase, the transit tax increase and $2 more in garbage collection means the average urban homeowner would pay $113 more a year. Rural homeowners will be paying about $93 more a year.

Residents will also pay about 3.3% more for water.

Transit fares are set to rise 2.5% on July 1st.

Also included in the budget:

$15 million for new affordable housing

$70.8 million for winter operations

$9.8 million for roads, sidewalks and bike lanes

Seniors would also ride OC Transpo for free on Sundays in addition to Wednesdays.