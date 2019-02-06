Property taxes and water bills to increase under draft budget
CTV Ottawa
Published Wednesday, February 6, 2019 6:09PM EST
From public transit to property taxes, Ottawa residents will be paying more if the city budget is approved.
The draft budget unveiled at City Hall on Wednesday includes a 3 per cent tax hike.
The tax hike, the police tax increase, the transit tax increase and $2 more in garbage collection means the average urban homeowner would pay $113 more a year. Rural homeowners will be paying about $93 more a year.
Residents will also pay about 3.3% more for water.
Transit fares are set to rise 2.5% on July 1st.
Also included in the budget:
- $15 million for new affordable housing
- $70.8 million for winter operations
- $9.8 million for roads, sidewalks and bike lanes
Seniors would also ride OC Transpo for free on Sundays in addition to Wednesdays.