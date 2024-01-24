‘Prolonged period of freezing rain’ expected to hit Ottawa tonight, Environment Canada says
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Ottawa, calling for 5 to 10 mm of ice accretion Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
“Significant ice build-up due to a long-lasting period of freezing rain,” the weather agency said in a statement.
“Freezing drizzle or light flurries will persist today before precipitation transitions to freezing rain this evening. Freezing rain is expected to last for many hours before tapering off Thursday morning.”
Ottawa’s weather doesn’t seem perfect this Wednesday morning, despite the forecasted warmer temperatures.
Residents woke up to snowy road conditions following an overnight snowfall that blanketed the capital with 4 cm of snow. Now, motorists are being warned to slippery road conditions tonight and Thursday following a “prolonged period of freezing rain.’The forecast calls for a mainly cloudy day with a 60 per cent chance of light snow of freezing drizzle -- high -5 C.
Freezing rain will begin tonight -- temperature rising to -3 C overnight.
Thursday will be mainly cloudy with a chance of freezing drizzle or drizzle. High 1 C. Periods of rain are in the forecast for Thursday night.
Temperatures will keep rising to reach a high of 4 C on Friday with 60 per cent chance of periods of rain.
Environment Canada’s long range forecast calls for cold temperatures to return this weekend, with a high of -5 C on Saturday and -11 C on Sunday.
