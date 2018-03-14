

CTV Ottawa





Professors at Carleton University are backing striking support staff.

A “teach-in” was organized by a group of Carleton professors to raise awareness and answer questions about pensions and university governance, two of the major issues behind the ongoing strike by over 850 administrative, technical, and library staff at Carleton.

"There's a lot of confusion about the issues, and a lot of misinformation circulating," says Jacqueline Kennelly is a professor in Sociology- she is one of the professors behind the event.

Almost 100 people filled a meeting room off-campus on Bank Street.

“The support staff who are on strike are our colleagues and they are people who with work with every day,” says Kennelly.

The meeting comes as the impasse between the union CUPE 2424 and the University is in its ninth day. The union has also filed a complaint with the Ontario Relations Board – accusing the school of bargaining in bad faith.

“The university had said something that they claimed the pension committee at Carleton had never considered when in fact they had and we found reports from the pension the committee that outlined the things they had considered in the past,” says Jerrett Clark, president of CUPE 2424,

Carleton University released a statement saying they are aware a complaint was filed. In the statement the university says “The University will defend its position against the complaint and believes it will be found to have no merit. The university will continue to provide bargaining updates and stands by the accuracy of information provided to the university community.”

No new talks have been scheduled. The union says picketing at campus entrances will continue.