Probable cause identified in Clarence-Rockland commercial fire
About 40 firefighters attempt to quell a blaze at a landscaping company in Clarence-Rockland on August 11, 2018. (Courtesy: Service des Incendies Clarence-Rockland Fire Department)
CTV Ottawa
Published Sunday, August 12, 2018 3:58PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, August 12, 2018 3:59PM EDT
The Clarence-Rockland Fire Department says a fire on De la Baie street was likely caused by an overheated fan motor.
It broke out Saturday evening, around 8 p.m,.inside a landscaping company identified as Landtech Inc.
The blaze was large and required assistance from Ottawa Fire Services to get it under control.
A spokesperson with the Clarence-Rockland Fire Department says there are no injuries to report.
So far, the damage estimate is coming in at $450,000.