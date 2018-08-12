

The Clarence-Rockland Fire Department says a fire on De la Baie street was likely caused by an overheated fan motor.

It broke out Saturday evening, around 8 p.m,.inside a landscaping company identified as Landtech Inc.

The blaze was large and required assistance from Ottawa Fire Services to get it under control.

A spokesperson with the Clarence-Rockland Fire Department says there are no injuries to report.

So far, the damage estimate is coming in at $450,000.