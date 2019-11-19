

Josh Pringle, CTVNewsOttawa.ca, staff





Professional basketball will tip-off at TD Place next year.

The Canadian Elite Basketball League will announce on Wednesday that Ottawa will be home to the seventh franchise, starting next season.

CEBL Commissioner and CEO Mike Morreale is scheduled to speak at TD Place Wednesday morning about the domestic professional basketball league and its plans for Ottawa.

The CEBL launched in 2019, with teams in Hamilton, Niagara, Guelph, Edmonton, Fraser Valley and Saskatchewan. The season runs from May until September.

Partners for the league include U Sports and Canada Basketball.

This will be the second professional basketball team for Ottawa. The Skyhawks played in the 2013-14 National Basketball League of Canada season.